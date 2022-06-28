Fans Call for Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s Lawyer, to Replace Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’ – CINEMABLEND

Johnny Depp’s lawyer is the favorite of the actor’s followers to replace Amber Heard in the second installment of Aquaman.

Camille Vasquez, the lawyer who was part of Johnny Depp’s legal team, has received positive reviews from the actor’s followers due to his interrogations of Amber Heard in which, according to the critics, he asked the right questions and showed a great command of the facts.

However, Vasquez has also been in the news for rumors that he has a love affair with Depp or, more recently, because they want me to be an actress.

Amber Heard testified at the trial against Johnny Depp that Warner Bros. reduced his role in the film and that he has lost many job opportunities due to the repercussions of the case.. “I got laid off from jobs and campaigns. I fought to keep my job and the biggest film opportunity I’ve had to date has been Justice Leaguewith the option to star in Aquaman. I had to fight hard to stay in the Justice League because that was the time for the divorce.”

Even followers of the actor signed a petition for her to be replaced and have said on social networks that Emilia Clarke would be the ideal actress to replace Heard in Aquaman 2due to the great chemistry he has with the protagonist Jason Momoa. And it is that Walter Hamada, the president of DC Films, confirmed that Warner Bros. considered replacing the actress in the film, but not for reasons related to the trial, but because of the chemistry between Heard and Momoa.

Hamada explained: “They didn’t have a lot of chemistry together. In editing they were able to make that relationship work in the first movie, but there was concern that it would take a lot of effort to get it done”.

Aquaman 2 will premiere on March 17, 2023. In addition to Momoa and Heard, Patrick WilsonYahya Abdul-Mateen IINicole KidmanWillem DafoeIndy Moore and Vincent Regan They are part of the cast of the film.