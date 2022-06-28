Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal will star in the western that Almodóvar will shoot in Almería

Pedro Almodóvar does not stop. After the international success of parallel mothers and before he makes his first film in English, Manual for cleaning womenan adaptation of the book of stories by Lucia Berlin that will be produced and starred by Cate Blanchet, the filmmaker from La Mancha is preparing a short film for next August that will be his first foray into westerns and that will feature Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal as protagonists.

The 30-minute short film will be titled strange way of life, alluding to the famous fado of Amalia Rodrigues, and will be shot in part in Almería. Specifically, in the mythical desert of Tabernas, the setting for more than 300 films, and in the town that Sergio Leone built 50 years ago to shoot his dollar trilogy with Clint Eastwood.



Pedro Almodovar PETER FOLEY – EFE / Own

It was Hawke himself who first announced his collaboration with the Oscar-winning director in an interview with eCartelera on the occasion of the premiere of the horror thriller black phonein which he plays a kidnapper and murderer of children in a disturbing story that takes place in the late seventies in Colorado: “I’m going to do a movie with Pedro Almodóvar, so I’ll be there soon,” said the actor of titles like Dead poets society either boyhood.





read also

Astrid Meseguer

The American actor collaborated with Alejandro Amenábar in Regression (2015) and already commented a few years ago to The vanguard that he would like to work with Almodóvar. “He is a genius,” he assured in the talk held in September 2016 on the occasion of the awarding of his Donostia award. Chilean Pedro Pascal, star of The Mandalorian and currently in theaters alongside Nicolas Cage in The unbearable weight of a huge talenthas also made clear in several interviews his admiration for the director of Women at the edge of a nervous attack.



Ethan Hawke at the Cannes Film Festival AFP

According to the first synopsis of the short film offered by the production company El Deseo, the story is as follows: “A man crosses the desert that separates him from Bitter Creek on horseback. He comes to visit Sheriff Jake. Twenty-five years earlier both the sheriff and Silva, the rancher who rides to meet him, worked together as hired guns. Silva comes under the guise of meeting up with his childhood friend, and they do indeed celebrate their meeting, but the next morning Sheriff Jake tells him that the reason for his trip is not the memory of their old friendship. Almodóvar assures that “I don’t have to say more so as not to reveal all the surprises of the script”.

In addition to these two luxury stars, the cast will be made up of young promises Jason Fernández, José Condessa, George Steane and Manu Ríos, as well as Pedro Casablanc and Sara Sálamo.