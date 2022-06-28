Emma Roberts is the latest addition to the stellar cast of ‘Madame Web’

The new Sony film for its particular universe spider-man It is at the moment an unknown as great as those left by the own madam web the arachnid superhero. But judging by their additions, one thing seems clear: casting people are looking for young but already established actresses with a wide range of interpretive registers.

Emma Roberts has been the last to join this select list that already made up dakota johnson Y Sidney Sweney in the first instance, and Elizabeth Merced at last. the actress of American Horror Story and niece of Julia Roberts has just announced her signing for the Sony film, although it is still unknown what role she will assume. As with the rest of the actresses, on the other hand.

And it is that if there is something that does not add up, it is that neither Dakota Johnson, nor Sidney Sweeney nor now Emma Roberts fit the description of Madame Web. A character who has historically been characterized more by his experience and wisdom, since in the series he served as Spider-Man’s main adviser. Moreover, it is hard for us to imagine if any of these actresses will be antagonists because we have not seen Madame Web actively fight against villains, a task generally relegated to our friend and neighbor.

For all this there are those who speculate that perhaps madam web it is an origins movie of this character, or in which we may see the multiverse again. With the latter, as has been seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessit would not be so strange to see different versions of the character, one for each actress.

This will be Emma Roberts’ first foray into a superhero movie, after appearing in movies like We are the Miller, scream 4, nerve or series like American Horror Story Y scream queens. Perhaps this career full of comedies and horror works will give us a clue of the profile they were looking for in her, although it really has nothing to do with her co-stars. As we say, madam web It remains a mystery, although with each signing there is more desire to know.

