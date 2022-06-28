Elvis: Who is Austin Butler?

Elvis, a new biopic dedicated to the rockstar, has just landed in Italian cinemas. The face of the famous singer in the feature film by Baz Luhrmann is that of Austin Butler, an actor not properly known to the general public. Not a random choice.

The Californian actor has already taken part in several films and TV series, without however covering a really important role. Only thanks to Elvis Presley Austin Butler is the real protagonist of a feature film. Between supporting roles and unsuccessful TV series here is the career of Austin Butlerbefore and after Elvis. Will the brand new movie a to cast young Butler to Hollywood stars?

Austin Butler: the exodus in the many TV series of Disney Channel and Nickelodeon

The freshly acclaimed actor thanks to Elvis it will certainly not be a discovery for fans of Disney ChanneL. To discover the young actor were the creative minds who took care of the management of the television channel signed by Disney.

The very first appearance of Austin Butler in a Disney product it is dated 2006: Austin appears in Hannah Montanaseries dedicated to the singer with a double life played by Miley Cyrus. Butler only appears for a few episodes as Derek Hanson.

More important roles come thanks to the series of Nickelodeon, channel intended for children and teenagers. Austin Butler participates in 41 episodes of Ned, school of survival in the role of Zippy Brewster and actively takes part in the series Zoey 101starring Jamie Lynn Spears, Britney’s little sister. Thanks to Butler’s presence in the series of Nickelodeon Disney comes back knocking on his door offering the actor roles in two very successful series: Wizards of Waverlyalongside Selena GomezAnd JonasTV series dedicated to the brothers known as Jonas Brothers.

Perhaps many fans of High School Musical they will remember the actor for the platinum blonde hair sported in Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventurand, a spin-off film from the Disney trilogy. Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventureas the title suggests, stars Sharpay Evans (Ashley Tisdale) struggling with his post-graduate bus. The young singer wants to make it to Broadway but the road seems longer and more laborious than expected. She will be the character of Austin Butler (Peyton Leverett) to keep young Evans grounded, without depriving her of the dose of illusion necessary to believe in herself. In the film Butler widely shows his singing skills, therefore chosen not by chance to play Elvis.

There is no shortage of series dedicated to superheroes and romantic comedies

The career of Austin Butler continues between television and the big screen. After the TV movies The Bling Ring, Intercept and the series The Carrie Diaries in 2014 Butler joins the cast of Arrowsuperhero show of the CW. Unfortunately, his presence is not fundamental for the fate of the series, in fact he appears only for a few episodes between 2014 and 2015.

In the same years he participated, with more important roles, in various films including: The Intrudersin which you play the role of Noah Henry in the horror film starring Miranda Cosgrove, And Yoga Hosersa comedy in which he stars alongside Lily-Rose Depp, Adam Brody And Johnny Depp.

The Elvis actor also takes part, with a small role, in the Netflix comedy Dudewhose protagonist is the very nice Awkwafina.

The turning point comes with Shannara

The real change of course in Butler’s career comes with the unfortunate series Shannarashow by MTV with only 2 seasons to his credit. Shannara is the serial transposition of the high fantasy literary saga of Terry Brooks: in a post-apocalyptic world plagued by the Great Wars Butler take on the role of the male protagonist Wil Ohmsford, whose family is the true heir of the ancient lineage Shannara.

The TV series boasts only two seasons. The initial goals were quite different given that the most feared rival was the HBO series game of Thrones, too bad that the result was very far from expectations. The series MTV not only was she harshly criticized for the visual rendering and adaptation of the novels by Brooks’ own readers but also by non-fantasy fans. The production was forced to close the show in a hurry given the low ratings and heavy complaints.

Fortunately for Butler, its appearance within the product did not go unnoticed.

First appearances in major films: The Dead Don’t Die and Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood

2019 is an important year for the Californian actor. Long last Austin Butler participates in two important and noteworthy films. He does not cover leading roles but being part of a high-level cast and being directed by directors of the caliber of Tarantino it is not an experience for everyone.

In The dead don’t diehorror comedy film starring Adam Driver, Butler is Jack a boy who tries to survive the zombie apocalypse. The cast boasts the big names of Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton And Selena Gomez; direction and screenplay are by Jim Jarmusch. A horror-themed comedy perfect for lovers of survival movies who badly digest films that are too disturbing.

In the same year it comes out in cinemas Once upon a time … in Hollywoodfilm by Tarantino awarded with more statuettes at the 2020 Oscars. The film certainly needs no introduction but perhaps not all film lovers will remember the presence in the feature film of Austin Butler. The actor, perhaps difficult to recognize due to the wig, was Tex Watson, the main antagonist of the film and a character based on a real murderer.

Interesting is the fact that Tex’s fate in Tarantino’s film is different from reality: in the film, Tex initially intending to kill Sharon Tate changes plans and chooses to get rid of Rick Dalton; in reality Rick Dalton does not exist and therefore the killer never changed his plans. If in the film Tex is killed by Cliff and Brandy, in reality he is still alive and is serving a life sentence. A marginal but crucial role in the history of the film.

Elvis: the movie that will change Austin Butler’s career

We finally arrive at today: here Elvis, Austin Butler Take on the role of the King of Rock and Roll in the new biopic of Baz Luhrmann. After the 1979 film he was in Kurt Russell to lend the appearance to Elvis here is the new reinterpretation of the creator of The Great Gatsby.

When it was announced Austin Butler in the role of Elvis the reaction of the public and the fans of the singer was decidedly calm, the low popularity of the actor did not shake the hearts of the public. Strange to say but it is precisely Butler’s not excessive visibility that gave him the role. By the director’s own admission he had been rated for the role of Elvis too Harry Styles, highly respected actor and singer. Styles was discarded as an icon of pop music himself, therefore difficult to associate with another singer. The face of Butler, however, not yet popular and suitably adjusted thanks to the make-up turned out to be perfect for the prerogatives of the film. Butler sings, dances and acts is a true performer in Elvis. Simply Austin Butler is spectacular in Elvis. An incredible performance worthy of the awards season. Movements, expressions and voice are reminiscent of the King of Rock in every quadrature. Butler’s study and dedication to the singer’s career can be felt, he has accurately recreated the character without becoming a draft. Butler’s interpretation is almost flawless.

Austin Butler’s upcoming projects: Masters of the Air and Dune 2

If you enjoyed the interpretation of Butler in Elvis take paper, pen and inkwell because you won’t be able to miss two incoming products. Austin Butler will be among the stars of Masters of the Airnext miniseries Apple currently in production.

Masters of the Air tells the story of eleven men inside a bomber known as the “flying fortress”. A group of young soldiers fight for their lives against swarms of enemy German fighters. As American bombers are taken out one by one, their mission becomes very clear: to survive. Also among the protagonists of the show Barry Keoghan, Callum Turner And Ben Radcliffe.

Official is the presence of Butler among the cast of Dune part 2sequel to the film dated 2021 and directed by Denis Villeneuve. Butler will play the role of Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, the favorite nephew of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. Filming for the feature film has not yet begun, but it won’t take long to start as the film hits theaters in autumn 2023.

You may also be interested in our review:



