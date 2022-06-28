‘Elvis’ Sweeps US Box Office Overtaking ‘Top Gun Maverick’

The Musical biopic ‘Elvis’ sweeps the US box office last weekend raising 31.1 million dollars, even ahead of the movie ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, which pocketed 29.6 million, according to the statistical portal specialized in cinema Box Office Mojo.

At its premiere, the film about ‘The King of Rock’ managed to beat the film starring Tom Cruise, which was about to reach, for the fifth consecutive weekend, stay in the number one ticket seller in theaters in the United States.

Following behind was the horror-tinged thriller ‘The Black Phone’ (Blumhouse, owned by Universal), which recorded $23.3 million raised.

This is good news for experts in Hollywood, who have been predicting for weeks a “back to normal” in the turnover volumes of the industry prior to covid-19.

Along these lines, ‘Elvis’ has already managed to enter approximately a third of what it cost Warner Bros. to produce this film with Austin Butler as the lead, Tom Hanks in the cast and Baz Luhrmann as director.

A promising launch for a drama that, before its premiere, it seemed like a cult movie for great fans of the figure of Elvis Presley.

Special mention deserves ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (Paramount Pictures) that keep racking up records: Reached 520.8 million at the domestic (US) box office and reached the milestone of surpassing one billion worldwide.

This is the second film to achieve this after the pandemic, along with the successful ‘Spider Man: No Way Home’ (Sony), which almost doubles this mark with 1,900 million dollars collected.