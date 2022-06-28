“Elvis” sweeps the US box office, beating “Top Gun: Maverick” – Trends

The musical biopic “Elvis” swept the US box office last weekend, collecting 31.1 million dollars, even ahead of the movie “Top Gun: Maverick”, which pocketed 29.6 million, according to the statistical portal specialized in cinema Box Office Mojo.

At its premiere, the film about ‘The King of Rock’ managed to beat the film starring Tom Cruise, which was about to reach, for the fifth consecutive weekend, stay in first place in ticket sales in theaters in the United States Joined.

Following behind was the horror-tinged thriller “The Black Phone” (Blumhouse, owned by Universal), which recorded $23.3 million in grosses.

This is good news for experts in Hollywood, who have been predicting a “return to normal” in pre-COVID-19 industry billing volumes for weeks.

Along these lines, “Elvis” has already managed to earn approximately a third of what it cost Warner Bros. to produce this film in just one weekend, with Austin Butler as the lead, Tom Hanks in the cast and Baz Luhrmann as director.

A promising launch for a drama that, before its premiere, seemed like a cult film for great fans of the figure of Elvis Presley.

Special mention deserves “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures) that does not stop accumulating records: it reached the figure of 520.8 million at the national box office (USA) and reached the milestone of exceeding one billion worldwide.

This is the second film to achieve this after the pandemic, along with the successful “Spider Man: No Way Home” (Sony), which almost doubles this mark with 1.9 billion dollars raised.