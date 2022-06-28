Elvis, Selena, Ray and 10 other biopics that portray the real lives of famous singers

Audiences love watching movies based on true stories, which is one of the reasons musical biopics are so popular. The other is, of course, that the musicians who star in those movies themselves are also incredibly popular. There is something exhilarating about seeing a story about a famous singer, about seeing the ins and outs of the songs we know so well.

These movies often show us what we don’t see on stage: the struggles, the determination, the falls from grace. And there’s certainly something appealing about seeing actors playing musicians, whether it’s lip-syncing famous songs or doing the vocals themselves.

Many are the musicians and singers whose lives have been taken to the movies. They include Ritchie Valens, Bod Dylan, Tina Turner, Selena Quintanilla, Ray Charles, Édith Piaf, Jim Morrison, Johnny Cash and June Carter.

The most recent on screen is “Elvis”, which presents a stunning portrait of the Memphis rock and roll legend (Elvis Presley, January 8, 1935-August 16, 1977).

In fact, last weekend, “Elvis” won his box office duel with “Top Gun: Maverick”, reported the AP agency. After the two films reported the same earnings on Sunday, Monday’s final figures confirmed “Elvis” as the king of the weekend.

“Elvis” took in $31.1 million from Friday through Sunday, according to final Warner Bros. figures released Monday. That’s up a bit from the $30.5 million the studio had forecast on Sunday.

Baz Luhrmann’s biographical film about the King of Rock and Roll is called the most “Hollywood” bet in theaters, starring Californian Austin Butler, with music once again as the main protagonist.

“Elvis” is a story focused on the artist through the prism of his complicated relationship with Colonel Tom Parker, his enigmatic manager, who is played by Tom Hanks, EFE reviews.

+ I’m not there (“I’m Not There”)

Todd Haynes makes the most of a living legend: Bob Dylan. Instead of providing the traditional biographical narrative, Haynes recruited six actors – Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Marcus Carl Franklin, Richard Gere, Heath Ledger and Ben Whishaw – to portray the celebrated singer-songwriter’s various public personas. She’s wild, seductive, and full of amazing covers of classic Dylan songs.

+ What does love have to do with it? (“What’s Love Got To Do With It”)

Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne earned Oscar nominations for their poignant portrayals of Tina and Ike Turner in this biopic about the former, who rises from backing singer to star, narrowly surviving an abusive relationship, only to break free. and take your own place at the top alone.

+ La Bamba

Lou Diamond Phillips plays Chicano musician Ritchie Valens, who also perished in the same plane crash that killed Buddy Holly. La Bamba follows the typical biopic mold, charting Valens’s meteoric rise as a teen rock and roll star.

+ Sid and Nancy

Gary Oldman and Chloe Webb amazingly portray Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious and his girlfriend Nancy Spungen, whose love affair turns into drug abuse, violence and Nancy’s murder, all set against the backdrop of the rise of the punk scene in London in the late 1970s.

+ Walk the Line

Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon won the Oscar for their performances in this film about country musicians Johnny Cash and June Carter, which follows Cash’s career as a solo artist and Carter’s eventual musical and romantic partner.

+ Straight Outta Compton

Hip-hop biopics are becoming commonplace (you can skip the Notorious BIG and Tupac movies), but Straight Outta Compton offers a powerful and emotional look behind the founding and early success of the NWA (and features O ‘Shea Jackson Jr. playing her own father, Ice Cube).

+Ray

Jamie Foxx won an Oscar for his down-to-earth portrayal of R&B legend Ray Charles, who rose from the blind son of sharecroppers in the South to one of the greatest American musicians of all time.

+Selena

The short life and career of Tejano music star Selena is the subject of this film, starring Jennifer Lopez in her breakout film role. The film follows Selena’s rise as a singer who breaks into the Latin music scene and becomes an international pop star before being assassinated by the president of her fan club.

+ “Life in Pink”

Marion Cotillard’s performance as famed French singer Édith Piaf – whose life was marked by tragic events as she rose from impoverished young street performer to international star – earned the actress an Oscar.

+ “Love and forgiveness”

This biopic of Beach Boys frontman Brian Wilson stars Paul Dano and John Cusack as the musician. Love & Mercy alternates between Wilson in the 1960s, during the recording of the seminal Pet Sounds album, and the 1980s, showing his struggles with mental illness and his psychotherapy schedule.

+ The Doors

Oliver Stone lends his scandalous hand to this biopic about Jim Morrison, The Doors, and the wild sex, drugs, and rock and roll of the ’60s counterculture. Meg Ryan and Kyle MacLachlan play Morrison’s girlfriend, Pamela Courson. , and his bandmate, Ray Mazarek, respectively.