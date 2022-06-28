‘Elvis’ beats ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ at the US box office

The musical biopic “Elvis” swept the US box office last weekend grossing $31.1 million, even ahead of the movie.”Top Gun: Maverick“, which pocketed 29.6 million, according to the statistical portal specialized in cinema Box Office Mojo.

At its premiere, the film about ‘The King of Rock’ managed to beat the film starring Tom Cruise, which was about to reach, for the fifth consecutive weekend, stay in first place in ticket sales in theaters in the United States Joined.

Following behind was the horror-tinged thriller “The Black Phone” (Blumhouse, owned by Universal), which recorded $23.3 million in grosses.

This is good news for experts in Hollywood, who have been predicting a “return to normal” in pre-COVID-19 industry billing volumes for weeks.

According to statements by analyst David A. Gross for Franchise Entertainment Research“Elvis“, from director Baz Luhrmann, grossed nearly double the average for the musical biography genre. The filmmaker is known for his big productions, including “Moulin Rouge!” and “The Great Gatsby.”

“Top Gun: Maverick” continues to rack up records

In that line, “Elvis” has already managed in just one weekend to earn about a third of what it cost Warner Bros. to produce this film with Austin Butler in the lead, Tom Hanks in the cast and Luhrmann as director.

A promising launch for a drama that, before its premiere, seemed like a cult film for great fans of the figure of Elvis Presley.

Special mention deserves “Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount Pictures) that does not stop accumulating records: it reached the figure of 520.8 million in the national box office (USA) and reached the milestone of surpassing one billion worldwide.

This is the second film to achieve this after the pandemic, along with the successful “Spider Man: No Way Home” (Sony), which almost doubles this mark with 1.9 billion dollars raised.

How did Austin Butler get the part of Elvis?

In July 2019, it became known that austin butler was the actor chosen to play Elvis Presley, after a casting in which actors such as Harry Styles, Ansel Elgort and Miles Teller participated. Butler convinced Baz Luhrmann after performing the “king” version of “Unchained Melody.” In a statement to the press, the director explained why he chose the actor:

“I had heard of austin butler from her breakout role opposite Denzel Washington in ‘The Iceman Cometh’ on Broadway, and through a journey of extensive screen tests and music and acting workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the most iconic musical figures in the world”.

austin butler he is an excellent guitarist, and one of his hobbies is known to be collecting guitars. In addition, he was in a relationship with actress Vanessa Hudgens between 2011 and 2020.

(With information from EFE)

