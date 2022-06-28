Elon Musk has surpassed 100 million followers on Twitter

The billionaire has reached a milestone that in the past had only been surpassed by five other celebrities: Barack Obama, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Cristiano Ronaldo

New personal success for Elon Musk: the billionaire has passed i 100 million followers on Twitter, becoming the sixth social user to reach this milestone. According to reports from SocialBlade, the crossing of this prestigious threshold would have occurred between 26 and 27 June, when the account of the founder of SpaceX obtained 150 thousand new followers in two days. This is an achievement whose importance cannot be underestimated, especially considering that Musk is getting closer and closer to becoming the new owner of Twitter. Making a comparison with the “number ones” of other social networks, it is possible to notice important differences. While Musk uses Twitter as a normal user (albeit very aware of how to generate engagement), Mark Zuckberger it limits itself to publishing press releases on its Facebook profile e Adam Mosseri uses Instagram mostly to announce the arrival of new features.

The other accounts that have exceeded 100 million followers

In addition to using social media differently from Zuckerberg and Mosseri, Musk has very little in common with the other five famous people who have surpassed 100 million followers on Twitter. Among them there is also Barack Obama, the former president of the United States, who despite having left the White House for a while now continues to be very “plastered” and formal when communicating on the platform. The accounts of Rihanna, Katy Perry And Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, they are not very “personal”, as they are managed by a team of online communication experts. One of the few celebrities who uses Twitter in a similar way to Musk is Justin Bieberwhich, however, has not been posted on the social network since February 16 (perhaps also because of his Health problems).

How many of Musk’s followers are real?

Keeping in mind that on Twitter the fake account they are not exactly a rarity, it may come naturally to wonder how many of Musk’s followers are attributable to real people. In the past, the social media has stated that only the 5% of the profiles present is bogus, but this estimate was recently questioned by the founder of SpaceX himself. For Musk, the matter is so important that he has threatened to give up buying Twitter if the platform does not provide evidence to support his claims.



