Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Confirms When First ‘Black Adam’ Trailer Is Coming – Movie News

You’d better prepare your calendar and don’t schedule any commitments, because Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has just confirmed when the first trailer for ‘Black Adam’, one of DC Comics’ most powerful supervillains, will arrive.

The DC Extended Universe continues to grow and one of the next premieres to hit theaters this year will be Black Adam, film that will introduce one of the most powerful supervillains in comics, in addition to being considered a direct enemy of Shazam (Zachary Levi). And if this wasn’t enough, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will be in charge of assuming this role with the imposing physique that characterizes him.

For a long time the protagonist of Red alert Y Jumanjihas not stopped sharing images of the production, so it has kept the vast DC fandom updated. On this occasion, he decided to take his Instagram account again to confirm the date on which the first trailer for Black Adamfilm directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (One night to survive).





“For the millions of people who know the mythology of Black Adam, they understand the meaning and power of this throne. I promised myself I wouldn’t sit on it until we shot the actual scene where Black Adam has earned his right to take his holy place on high. […] We finally recorded ‘the iconic moment’ and what a moment.”

The world premiere of the trailer for ‘Black Adam’ arrives on June 8.

This message was followed by a behind-the-scenes photo where The Rock is sitting on some stairs while wearing the Black Adam suit. In addition, it can be perceived that he is reading what could be part of the film’s script.

Now you know! Don’t make compromises next 8 of Junebecause it will be the day we see the first trailer for Black Adama film that will hit theaters in Mexico in October. The cast includes Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo and Joseph Gatt.