do not stop the Music

Sid and Nancy (1986). Alex Cox directs this trip to London punk and the foul-mouthed and irreverent spirit of that generation, although the film transcends the portrait of a time to propose a reflection on destructive passions. Like the one that ignites Sid Vicious, leader of the Sex Pistols, and the groupies Nancy Spungen. Love in the time of the heroine, chronicle of two deaths foretold. A story in which Gary Oldman, in one of his first works, he already exhibited his talent for excess.

La Bamba (1987). Ricardo Valenzuela, renamed for music as Richie Valens, had one of those brief and resounding lives like thunder: it was discovered in 1958 and just a year later the star died in the accident of a small plane that was also transporting Buddy Holly. This hit starring Lou Diamond Phillips (who played Valens) reminded Hollywood executives that there was a significant Hispanic audience in the US, a whole market, eager to be told their stories.

Bird (1988). A few weeks ago, Forest Whitaker evoked his visit to Cannes with this feature film, which won him the best actor award at the festival and made him “feel like he was an artist.” Here is the question others are asking biopic: if the gift is accompanied by a punishment. Charlie’s virtuosity bird Parker on the saxophone is the friendly face of a tortuous biography marked by addiction to alcohol and drugs. another masterpiece of Clint Eastwood.

Great Ball of Fire (1989). His performances were a performance where he wouldn’t sit still, like a guy possessed by the devil, and ended up setting his piano on fire. But to this too correct approach to the wayward Jerry Lee Lewis (a Dennis Quaid dyed blonde who gave it all), the story of the scandal that meant that he married his 13-year-old cousin, he lacks fuel and has a very short fuse so that the thing smells like dynamite. a very young Winona Ryderthe cousin in question, had just met Bitelchus and to mess it up in one School for Young Assassins, and here it was still shining.

The Doors (1991). Val Kilmer prepared thoroughly to get into the skin of the idolized Jim Morrison, and it was one of the most applauded roles of his career. But she led Oliver Stone and the set suffers from that trademark sensationalism, perhaps because the filmmaker wanted the viewer to share the hallucinated expedition on which his protagonist embarked. The tape has its charm, but the members of The Doors hated it and believe that Morrison He wasn’t as crazy as they make him out to be.

Tub (1993). the energetic Tina Turner found in a majestic Angela Bassett the perfect vehicle to recall her journey from rags to glory, or her terrifying marriage to Ike Turner, the man who discovered her potential and who abused her for years. Tina, whose original title is What’s Love Got to Do with It, as one of the most remembered songs of the diva, is the story of a woman who finds and vindicates herself with a prodigious voice, his frenetic dance and his showy wigs. Bassett would have deserved the Oscar, but it was the year of The piano Y Holly Hunter prevented it.

Ray (2004). It was one of the titles that revived in the previous decade the fever for biopics of musicians. Jamie Foxx swept the awards that year (he won the Oscar, the Golden Globe, the Bafta and the SAG) for his portrait of one of the institutions of American culture, a pioneer before whom Sinatra took off his hat and mixed different styles with irresistible power (jazz, rhythm & bluesthe rock and roll, gospel and country) and who fought for the civil rights of the African-American community by refusing to play in those rooms where black spectators were not allowed access. led by the veteran Taylor Hackford (Officer and Gentleman, Sunny Nights).

On the tightrope (2005). The colossal figure of Johnny Cashhis drug problems and his search for redemption, highlights of his life such as the legendary concert in Folsom prison or his love story with June Carter made up too sweet material not to be made into a movie. Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon (she won the Oscar that year) wasted charisma, but loaded with a director, James Mangold, lacking in genius for the film to take flight beyond his two magnificent performances.

Life in Pink (2007). An evil rumor running through Hollywood says that if you make yourself ugly with layers of makeup and your character suffers a lot, you will end up nominated or won an Oscar. tell it to Charlize Theron, What did Diana do with Monster and she was not even a candidate for the statuette for her recital in Young Adult, where she did not need to camouflage herself. Marion Cotillard, for aspiring to the prize with a French film, it was difficult for him to win despite the fact that he met those two requirements, but he conquered the voters of the Academy. Edith Piaf, the woman who had no regrets, another trip from the suburbs to glory, made the miracle possible.

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018). They say that Sasha Baron Cohen, who was originally going to embody Freddie Mercury, abandoned the project because the version it intended to give What in of his own story was too simplistic, and he wanted a little more complexity in the script and in his character. rami maleck he inherited a role that earned him an Oscar, but in this newspaper we are not big fans of his crude imitation with dental prostheses or of the film: our colleague Manuel J. Lombardo titled his review “Mercurio chanante”, and that digital recreation of the historic 1985 Wembley concert squeaks us a bit. Maybe good old Sacha was right.

Rocketman (2019). This time it was Carlos Colón who was headlining: “In movies, Elton beats Freddie”. He didn’t get the accolades Bohemian Rhapsody, but biopic of Elton John he did have more verve. To begin with, because the singer himself, who promoted the project, did not want to fall into bland hagiography and also portrayed his shadows, his addictions (again) and his divisiveness. Also because he had a solid team (Dexter Fletcher in the direction and Lee Hall in the script) and why Taron Egerton he was more believable in his role. The complicated relationship between Elton John and bernie taupin had a happy ending: they won the Oscar for the song I’m Gonna Love Me Again.

Respect (2021). They said of the film that it had no soul and even that the best tribute that could be paid to Aretha Franklin was not to see this film. the queen of soul I had personally chosen the protagonist, Jennifer Hudson, that girl who had amazed the world in dreamgirls, but that was not enough: once again the tour was superficial, a succession of scenes that avoided any trace of complexity. The bet did not work either for critics or for the box office. Or is it that people he’s getting tired of so much biopic?