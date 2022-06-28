Deadpool 3 Writers Reveal Their Ideal Wolverine

Will we see Wolverine in Deadpool 3? That is something that the fans want, but for now it seems difficult to happen.

Hugh Jackman has said on several occasions that he is not willing to return as Wolverines Y Marvel Studios you will have to restart the character. Therefore, it seems quite complex that we can see it in Dead Pool 3. In addition, the writers of this film, Rhett Reese Y Paul Wernickreveal who would be the perfect performers for Loganalthough they are far from the comics character.

The writers are clear that the new Wolverines must be lower than Hugh Jackmanthat’s why they choose actors like Zack Galifianakis Y patton oswalt, as a joke. But when they get serious they ask an actor for something unknown.

“Suggestions… It has to be someone shorter this time… So maybe a Zack Galifianakis or Patton Oswalt. Someone like that… I don’t know. Look, we don’t have any inside information on that. Even if we did, we couldn’t share it, but we don’t… Honestly, I’d say more… An undiscovered person, because Hugh Jackman was reasonably undiscovered the first time around and I think there was an initial pushback of, oh, it’s too tall to be Wolverine! or he doesn’t look good! or What is that Australian thing? I think if they’re playing his cards right, they should probably make him into someone we’ve never seen.” Said Rhett Reese.

While Paul Wernick added that the president of Marvel Studios should be trusted, Kevin Feig:

“Oh don’t worry, they’ll play their cards right, you know, Kevin Feige, he knows what he’s doing there… He doesn’t need any of our opinions.”

It will be interesting to know which actor they choose as new Wolverinesbut it will surely bring a lot of controversy at first, since the figure of Hugh Jackman it is elongated. Although it is best to wait to see it in a movie to see if it is the right option. While you can review the deliveries of the X Men of FOX where does it appear Logan in the Disney Plus streaming platform.