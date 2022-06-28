Danny Trejo is coming to La Mole Convention Horror Edition

Definitely Danny Trejo he is one of the great icons of action cinema in Hollywood, so much so that with his cousin Robert Rodriguez Y Quentin Tarantinohas managed to position himself in the taste of many fans worldwide, that is why his character Machete has become an icon of current pop culture.

That is why his visit to Mexico by La Mole (in his edition of Horror this October 29 and 30, 2022 at the WTC of Mexico City) becomes one of the big bets for the convention to take off in the face of various problems and administration changes that have put it on a tightrope, so it will have an opportunity with this new facet.

We must be attentive to social networks, since the following guests from the world of cinema, comics, dubbing and cosplay will soon be revealed. In addition, they will also get the prices for the Mole Convention Horror Edition as well as the beginning of the pre-sale to be able to attend.

Poster of Danny Trejo at the Mole Convention Horror Edition

Who is Danny Trejo?

Danny Trejo is an actor who began his career in the mid-1980sbut in his past he had some problems that led him to be in jail for a long time, being also a boxing champion in various categories in California prisons.

But it would be hand in hand desperate -together with Antonio Banderas and Salma Hayek- and the trilogy of From Dusk Till Dawnthat having as a dumbbell Robert Rodriguez Y Quentin Tarantinomanaged to position him as a Latin character feared by the one who crossed in front of him.

Although for 2001, curiously in a children’s film made by rodriguez call Spy Kidswould be born the most iconic character of Danny Trejo: Machete. Here he would be depicted as a retired spy, with great deeds and a great intellect for creating weapons, who will return to action to save his family.

This character would become a kind of icon of grind housedirector’s project about a tribute to low-budget horror movies, thanks to a fake trailer between Planet Terror Y Deathproof. All this until the year 2010, where the joke would come true with an action movie of the character. Machetewhich would become a cult film along with its sequel in 2013, and leaving loose ends for a sequel that is still up in the air, will we see it one day?

Among his other notable appearances are those made for Con Air: Risk in the Airwith Nicolas Cage, and Fire against firewith Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

For now, Danny Trejo continues in some series and movies with special performances, as well as voice participation in some video games such as GTA Y Call of Duty, where he has a character inspired by him. In addition to that he has participated in video games Grand Theft Auto, Fallout New Vegas, Def Jam Fight for NY and Far Cry 6.

As for series, it has come out in Breaking Bad and Sons of Anarchy. Among the most recent things he has done is his participation in The Book of Boba Fett from the Star Wars universe where he plays a rancor guardian in episode 3: The Streets of Mos Espa.

It also continues with the help in social causes; supporting kids to stay away from drugs, supporting ex-convicts to return to decent work, and also continually helping the Latino community. It also has a series of taco franchises called Trejos Tacoswhich are well received in the world gastronomic community.