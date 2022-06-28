Crypto Community Laser Eye Lights Go Out: L. Laurent

(Bloomberg) — There aren’t many positives to be found in the decline of cryptocurrencies. People have lost money, often those who could least afford it. But a welcome victim is the army of laser-eyed social media influencers, toxic promoters in what must surely rank as one of the most egregious indirect advertising manias in financial history. What comes next should be a healthier approach to consumer protection in an age of digital investment.

The simple identifier of a pair of laser eyes, a badge of optimism that Bitcoin was headed for $100,000 and beyond, at its peak adorned the avatars of congressmen, billionaires, sports stars, and of course hordes of ordinary crypto enthusiasts. and currents.

Lasers aren’t shining as brightly after the latest crash in the crypto world, and some have been turned off entirely, reportedly in an effort to control reputational damage. The Winklevoss twins are now busy promoting their next act as musicians in a cover band called Mars Junction; Elon Musk insists that he never told anyone to buy. And celebrities who once flaunted their non-fungible tokens have now removed them.

The real changes will come further down the speculative food chain, as the fuel for viral economic narratives promoting cryptocurrency trading among impressionable young consumers eager to get rich faster than the rest of society runs out.

The business model of influencers is to accept real dollars in exchange for promoting virtual cash. At one point, YouTubers were offered $30,000 to promote crypto-linked investments. But those dollars are drying up as trading on the exchanges declines and the initial funding disappears. Even Coinbase Global Inc., with a market capitalization of more than $12 billion, has slashed affiliate marketing fees, according to Business Insider. Influencers who only a few months ago earned US$40 for each new registration on the platform are now being offered US$2 or US$3.

Celebrities like Matt Damon and Larry David deserve to be criticized for promoting ads, but at least their affiliations were clear. Not all social media personalities are scammers. But those with less transparent ties to the products they were promoting, like YouTuber Logan Paul, who promoted the collapsed Dink Doink token to his 23 million followers, a project he told the New York Times in May came out “absurdly wrong,” are clearly eroding the trust of fans in general.

And as the obvious ignorance of some crypto shills trickles down to their fans, who are sure to tire of constant claims that crypto is an “inflation hedge” when it is anything but, more intervention is likely. along with voluntary crackdowns by TikTok and other social media platforms are not that far off. The accounts of some reality TV stars have been shut down, with Snapchat suspending Jazz and Laurent Correia last year.

This is not about censorship, but about transparency. Dogecoin co-creator Jackson Palmer has a general term to describe our world: Griftonomics. Applying it to cryptocurrencies, he says, reveals a network of “bought influencers.” A study by the Dutch financial markets regulator of 150 influencers reaching more than 1 million followers found that only a small fraction, around 1%, did not make money from affiliate projects, many of which remained undisclosed.

The authorities obviously have a role to play in cleaning up the worst excesses. Advertising supervisors in the UK and France have done a decent job of stopping misleading advertising campaigns. Both Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather were sued in January, accused of promoting a digital currency called EthereumMax to investors. Mayweather had already been fined by the US Securities and Exchange Commission in 2018 for promoting coins without disclosing a financial interest, while last year Kardashian was reprimanded by the UK Financial Conduct Authority for using her fan base to promoting “a speculative digital token created a month earlier by unknown developers.”

But there is also an urgent need for more financial and digital literacy. Young people are saddled with debt at an increasingly young age and feel the pressure acutely. There is also a sense that wealth is accumulated through luck (being born into the right generation or family, or backing the right token) and not due to merit. That helps explain why buy-now-pay-later loans have thrived among those struggling to pay them, and why a high percentage of people follow and listen to influencers.

There’s a role here for parents and educators, and maybe even specific apps with security measures to allow experimental spending with small amounts of cash. And it should also be possible for regulators to fight fire with fire: Misleading economic narratives about inflation hedges could be countered by qualified influencers, as with other forms of disinformation.

But for now, people with laser eyes on their profile pictures have inadvertently put an obvious health warning on their content. If you see those two red dots, stay away.

