Cristiano Ronaldo to Roma: real deal or hoax? The audio that feeds the dream

Hoax or negotiation real and near market hit? A voice Whatsapp in which it is announced that the Rome booked it Olympic stadium for 29 June, the day of Saints Peter and Paul, patrons of the city, it makes the Giallorossi fans dream. Because the star with which the family Friedkin would have entered into the negotiation would Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese champion broke with the Manchester United and would be looking for a new destination for next season.

In the front row the Chelseathen the Bayern Monacoas well as ‘romantic’ destinations such as Rome and Rome Sporting Lisbon. In less than 24 hours it will be understood if the rumors of these days have a foundation or if it was just summer speculations. Certainly, Juventus fans will remember how CR7 arrived in Turin practically by surprise and with a ‘flash’ negotiation: a modus operandi which closely resembles the rumors that have followed one another since Friday.

At present, the Portuguese champion has said no to Major League US, refusing the offer of theInter Miami from David Beckham. The possibility that Cristiano Ronaldo really lands in the court of Josè Mourinhowho has already trained him at real MadridEnglish bookmakers are starting to believe. A successful deal that is increasingly probable for Snai’s betting analysts, which today offer to 3.50 the move to the yellow and red of CR7, an altitude that rises to 5 according to Sisal experts, with Roma in any case the number one favorite in the event of a farewell to Manchester United.