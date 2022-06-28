Cristiano Ronaldo breakthrough: the triple offer arrives – CalciomercatoWeb.it

Here comes the turning point for Cristiano Ronaldo: three top clubs are competing for him

The summer transfer market is already giving some twists which until a few months ago were difficult to predict. Top players who have changed their shirts or who are about to do so. From Haaland to Manchester City to Lukaku back to Inter. From Darwin Nunez to Liverpool to Mané to Bayern Munich.

Without forgetting Di Maria who is ever closer to Juventus, the club where Pogba is about to return, and Dybala who still has to decide his next destination. Now it seems Cristiano Ronaldo’s turn that after returning to Manchester United last summer, he may already be ready to pack his bags. The Red Devils will not play the next Champions League, a failure that could greatly affect the choice of CR7. In recent days, several rumors have been circulating and Edu Aguirre al ‘Chiringuito de Jugones’ he assured that there are three clubs in the footsteps of Ronaldo.

Auction for Ronaldo: Chelsea, Psg and Bayern Munich

Among the main candidates is the Chelsea who, with the departure of Lukaku, wants to bring a top player to London for the attack. Paris Saint-Germain too does not rule out the possibility of reuniting Ronaldo and Messi for at least one season but the arrival of the Portuguese will depend on Neymar’s future. Another concrete candidate is Bayern Munich who has already bought Sadio Mané from Liverpool but needs another striker to replace Lewandowski.