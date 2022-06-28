COMPANY / WeVoice and mental wellness made easy

The dynamism of the new era, the realization of many activities, as well as the accelerated growth of technologies, have made people look for spaces where they can calm down, renew energy and promote mental well-being. Hence, experts in neurolinguistic programming, cognitive behavioral techniques and mental transformation professionals have prepared programs, sessions and auditory resources as alternatives and new places of rest and peace of mind.

One of these has been WeVoice, a company specializing in digital mental health, developing a digital therapy consisting of audio and educational materials based on neuroscience. Through various programs and applications, the team of experts seeks to identify those behavioral and thought patterns that are most influential in their patients; helping them, through different methods and natural treatments, to achieve their mental well-being, renew their understanding, stabilize their emotions, make better decisions and rest mentally between long working hours.

Designed to generate well-being for its users

WeVoice was designed to generate well-being for your patients. His guided sessions are elaborated and developed with artificial voices, designed to provide well-being and transmit peace; They last 15 minutes, and are divided into 66 sessions and various topics. With the main intention of resolving mental conflicts, offering relaxation and practical solutions, specialists in emotional and artificial intelligence, cognitive behavioral therapy and neurolinguistic programming design each of the materials.

Those who download the mobile application or browse its web portal will have the opportunity to create a mental map adapted to their personal needs, tastes and interests. Likewise, they will be able to have exclusive content, guided sessions, advice and appropriate brain training.

WeVoice as a clinically developed, evidence-based resource

Different specialists in neuroscience, psychologists and mental health professionals recommend WeVoice audios as part of their clinical treatments. Thanks to its technology, practicality, efficiency and assertiveness in the sessions, it has shown positive and important clinical results, being the regulation of stress, anxiety and depression, the increase in conscious decision-making and conflict resolution, emotional strengthening and cerebral of the most outstanding recognitions.

WeVoice sessions are available to anyone who aspires to emotional wellness and wants to experience a transformation in their attitudes. Through its digital page, users can access personalized services, modalities, recorded sessions, individual and group advice, practical exercises and all the tools in favor of rest and inner renewal.