Club América is about to close an important and unexpected sale

The directive of the Eagles of America divides tasks. As a priority, it processes the registration of Jonathan Rodríguez against the clock in Liga MX so that the Uruguayan can already be available -if Fernando Ortiz requires it- for the first date of the Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022 (vs. Atlas Fútbol Club at the Azteca Stadium on Saturday, July 2 at 9:00 p.m. :05 CDMX hours).

For that, from the azulcrema institution they try to finalize the transfers of the Paraguayan Bruno Valdez (Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia) and/or the Colombian Juan Otero (Rayos del Necaxa), because in this way the necessary place would remain in terms of the foreign quota for the Uruguayan (until then the 10 places allowed in the first division championship are occupied).

But these negotiations are not the only ones. In addition, the leaders of the Águilas del Américaprior to the start of the Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022, Conversations advance for a footballer who was somewhat forgottensince he was on loan at the Xolos de Tijuana, for whom, in the last few hours, an offer appeared to buy his file.

It has to do with the Ecuadorian Renato Ibarra and with the Ceará of Brazil, the team that was interested in the current summer transfer market. In this regard, according to Mediotiempo, if the operation is completed, to the nest box would be entering a sum close to two million dollarsan amount that, by the way, is close to the one that was disbursed from Coapa in 2016 in the Vitesse account of the Netherlands for the arrival of the extreme.

Until when does Renato Ibarra have a contract with Club América?

In the event that the Eagles of America agree on the sale of Renato Ibarra with Ceará of Brazil, A link between the azulcrema team and the Ecuadorian footballer was signed until June 2023 would be cut in advance. In fact, until that date, from Coapa they speculated that he would continue on loan at Xolos or at another club.

