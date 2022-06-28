Claw: Adam Sandler’s Broad Middle Avenue (REVIEW)

The sports drama is one of Netflix’s current hits

Stanley Sugerman (Adam Sandler) does not feel valued in his job as a scout for the Philadelphia Sixers, since he has to row against the opinions of the leaders before his proposals and also loses time with his family by traveling the world. However, his meeting with Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernagómez) will make him find new motivations.

By Ignacio Pedraza

Few artists have opinions as varied and extreme as it is Adam Sandler. From the craziest comedies like They are like children (Grown Ups, 2010) or Hubie’s Halloween (Hubie Halloween, 2020), even true gems like intoxicated with love (Punch-Drunk Love, 2002) or Rough diamonds (Uncut Gems, 2019), which do not have a middle ground in critical analysis or public affection. However, in his latest project we are facing one of the few works of his that are located on the boulevard of his filmography, as is Claw (Hustle, 2022).

In this case we have him in a role as a basketball fanatic, looking for talent in Europe to join the ranks of the Sixers. However, his work is not going as expected: he does not have the necessary recognition from the subsidiary – except for his owner. Rex Merrick (Robert Duvall), who seems to keep him afloat – and they take him away from home with his family. In the midst of so much suffering, his trip to Spain makes him find a true jewel: Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernagomez), a bricklayer who plays basketball in the streets for money and has enormous potential.

The premise of Claw starts from a sports drama with which we have (many) antecedents, and that although it maintains a development and sequences cliches of the genre, is an entertainment that stands out for the performance of Sandler and the rhythm imposed by its director Jeremiah Zagar; to which we can add the treatment of history giving it a care that always stands out in these types of projects.

With the name of the comedian among its ranks, it was inevitable that the production also passed through the hands of his company Happy Madison and it is interesting to consider it from this point: the producer has already premiered with Netflix in 2022 play at home (Home Team, 2022), in this case with kevin james in the leading role, that although they share a theme, the differences between one and the other are too noticeable. In the one located in the context of American football, going deeper into comedy, he is much more forgettable because of his performances, situations and narrative. In this case we have a more careful product.

And beyond the typical training sequence with motivational music or rivals without development to our protagonists who will put spokes in the wheel for no reason, from the direction of Zagar and the script of Taylor Materne Y Will Fetters problematization on the issue is allowed, with a path that is evident that it is not easy but at the same time presents characters that are not pristine, fighting at every step for surrender and success. The family issue, which is also shown in the feature film, tries to sneak in but remains in the background.

The issue that the latter does not occupy the entire spectrum does not have to be seen as something completely negative, but rather the plot focuses on sports, with aspects of the game that are not always present in this type of story; either from training and activities to going through the rules to get to the NBA and the appearance of various figures in the league, both in the present and in the hall of fame. In fact, it is not by chance that the role of Bo be played by a professional Spanish player who, until the recently completed season, played orange for the Utah Jazz (although at the time of filming he defended the colors of the Boston Celtics, giving greater meaning to certain winks in the film).

With another great performance from Adam Sandler who manages to alternate between drama and a measured comic role, Claw It is a very interesting proposal that the red N offers us, that although it will not remain in the memory or be positioned among his best works, it is enjoyed and achieves several high points.