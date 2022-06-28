Christian Bale would wear the Batman suit again under this condition

Christian Bale credit: Bang Showbiz

His stage as the dark knight was definitively buried in 2012, and now it is Robert Pattinson who stands out to viewers with the role of Batman after the premiere, just a few months ago, of a new film about the character directed by Matt Reeves .

However, in his last interview Christian Bale has opened the door to the possibility of playing the famous superhero again, although the chances of that happening are frankly slim. Once the trilogy conceived by Christopher Nolan, made up of the films ‘Batman Begins’ (2005), ‘The Dark Knight’ (2008) and ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ (2012), was completed, the British filmmaker would have given concluded this fruitful period of his career.

In the event that the director wanted to revisit the fascinating story of Batman, and of course if he wanted to re-enlist his services, the Welsh actor would seriously consider accepting the offer. The professional tandem forged by director and performer has been one of the most productive and satisfying in his career, so Bale would never reject working with his good friend again at first.

“I think it would all depend on Christopher Nolan. If he decided to do it again and he chose me, then yes, I would definitely consider it. That was always our pact, so I would stay true to it. But the truth is, we always said that we only We would make three movies. And I have told myself on several occasions that I would only do it again with him, “confessed the now villain of the ‘Thor’ saga, from Marvel studios, in conversation with Collider.