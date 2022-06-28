Christian Bale would return to star in “Batman” if Christopher Nolan directs it

Together they gave a new definition to the comic book movie with their approach to the genre.

The multifaceted English actor, winner of an Oscar and two Golden Globes, Christian Bale, has characterized Batman since 2005 with Batman Begins, then in 2008 with Batman: The Dark Knight and later with Batman: The Dark Knight Rises, in 2012. All directed by the British-American Christopher Nolan.

Now, the actor on a press tour for the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder, confessed that he did not completely close the door to playing Bruce Wayne / Batman once again for a fourth time.

However, for this to take place, Bale has set a single and minimal condition: that Christopher Nolan be the one to direct it again. The Oscar-winning actor recently told ScreenRant that he would don the dark knight’s cape one more time whenever Nolan returns to the director’s chair.

When Bale was asked about the possibility of playing Batman again, he said: “I had a deal with Chris Nolan. We said, ‘Hey, look. Let’s do three movies, if we’re lucky enough to be able to do them, and then walk away. Now, if Chris Nolan said to himself, ‘You know what, I’ve got another story to tell,’ and if he wanted to tell that story with me, I’d be in.”

Together, Nolan and Bale redefined the comic book movie with their take on the genre, which began in Batman Begins. Then with the sequel The Dark Knight, the duo delivered what many still consider to be the best superhero movie ever made.

Since Bale stopped characterizing Batman, Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson followed, who have taken on that iconic character. Not forgetting that the latter was acclaimed earlier this year by The Batman, which grossed around $770 million worldwide.

He was curious to know if Bale saw the success of The Batman, so he was asked about it, and this is what he detailed: “I haven’t seen it yet. I will see her”. And to finish he expressed: “It is incredible how few movies I see. Every director I work with, I’ve seen a couple of his movies and they always look at me and say, ‘Are you kidding me? I like to savor movies and I don’t watch too many. But I will, for sure.”

Of course Bale couldn’t leave without stating that Robert is an excellent actor and that he has heard wonderful things about him as an actor and a person.

For now, the next thing for Bale is his return to the comic book cinema thanks to his villainous role as Gorr, the Butcher God in Thor: Love and Thunder, which opens next July.

