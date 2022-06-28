Christian Bale would agree to play “Batman” again if Christopher Nolan directs it

Christian Bale has been one of the most acclaimed actors during his performance of “Batman” among the trilogy that premiered between 2005 and 2012.

The interpreter returned to superhero movies at the hands of “Thor: Love and Thunder”, but this time playing one of the most chilling villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Amid the whirlwind of the franchise’s latest releases, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield donned the “Spider-Man” suit again in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Now, two of the actors who have given life to the so-called “man bat” in the movies, Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck will wear the black cape again in the movie “The Flash”, to bring their versions of the character back to life.

In this context, it is not surprising that Bale’s name comes to the fore and the question arises as to whether it is possible for him to bring one of his most iconic characters back to life.

The ComicBook.com medium asked Bale about this possibility, in the midst of promoting his new movie with Marvel and although he did not close the door, he was clear about the requirements that would have to be met to be “Batman” again.

“No no no. No one has contacted me,” said the interpreter. “For me it would be a question of if Chris Nolan ever decides to do it again and asks me. In that case, yes, I would consider it because that was always our agreement and we will fulfill it. We said we would only do three. And then I told myself I would only do it with Chris.”

In conversation with the medium ScreenRant, he gave a similar answer to the same question: “No one has asked me. No one has brought up the subject. Every once in a while people say to me, ‘I heard you were offered this,’ and I’m like, ‘Now I’m finding out. No one has ever told me.’” And then he added: “We said, ‘Let’s do three movies, if we’re lucky. And after that, we quit. Let’s not stay longer than necessary.’ In my mind, we would do something if Chris Nolan ever said to me, ‘You know what? I have another story to tell.’ If he wanted to tell that story with me, he would sign me up”, he closed it.