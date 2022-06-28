Christian Bale willing to be Batman again if Christopher Nolan decides to continue the saga

Related news

Christian bale has revealed that He wouldn’t mind donning the Batman suit again if Christopher Nolan asked him again.. The actor who starred in the trilogy of The dark knight between 2005 and 2012 he confessed this in an interview with Screenrant, dropping that he will play the superhero again if Nolan returns as director.

“In my mind, it would mean something if Christopher Nolan said to himself, ‘You know what? I have another story to tell.’ And if he wanted to tell that story with me, I wouldn’t hesitate to work with him,” said Bale, whom we will see very soon in Thor: Love And Thunder.

The possibility of being the Dark Knight again

Christian Bale was the protagonist in Batman Begins, The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight:the legend is reborn and after making the leap to the Marvel Universe and participating in Thor: Love and Thunderstill reminisces about his days as Batman.

In fact, the actor he also mentioned that he and Nolan discussed the trajectory of the Batman movies even before filming began. For them, the plan was to create a certain number of movies set in that universe and they said “let’s do three movies, if we’re lucky enough to do it. And then we leave it, not to stretch it too much”.

It is still unknown if this will remain an intention of the interpreter or if Nolan is willing to return as well, but in the meantime, we can see Bale as the villain Gorr in the fourth installment of the Thor franchise directed by Taika Waititi. Thor: Love And Thunderwhich opens in theaters on July 8.

You may also like…

Follow the topics that interest you