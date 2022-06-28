Christian Bale did not rule out being Batman again, but asks for a peculiar condition | Christopher Nolan | United States | USA | celebrity | rmmn | TVMAS

Christian bale surprised everyone by revealing that he would have no problem putting on the dark suit again and playing Batman, just as he did in “The Dark Knight” trilogy. Although he did not rule out the possibility, he assured that he has a rather peculiar condition to do it.

During a press conference for “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the actor who will debut as a villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe told ScreenRant that so far no one has specifically proposed a new Batman movie.

“Nope. No one has ever mentioned it to me. No one has mentioned it… From time to time people say to me: ‘Oh, I heard there was an approach and they offered it to you.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s news to me. No one has said that’”replied the actor.

As Bale explained, the only condition he has to play the ‘Dark Knight’ again would be that Christopher Nolan himself asked him to.

“I had a pact with Chris Nolan. We said, ‘Hey, look. Let’s do three movies, if we’re lucky enough to be able to do that. And then let’s go. Let’s not take too long.’ In my opinion, It would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, ‘You know what, I’ve got another story to tell. And if you wanted to tell that story with me, I would accept”Bale said.

Although the news could make many happy, a “Batman” movie with Christopher Nolan and Christian Bale is almost impossible. And it is that the filmmaker left Warner Bros after the company released “Tenet” in theaters and HBO Max. After his departure, Nolan signed with Universal Pictures and already has concrete plans for some projects.