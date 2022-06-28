Chris Pratt confesses that he hates his first name and being called ‘Chris’

Chris Prattwho last week was about playing action movies for his son, is promoting his new job with Prime Video, The final list. East thriller of action, of which we have spoken in Vandal, it is one of the premieres of the Amazon platform for July. As the actor recovers from the success of Jurassic World: Dominion and is heading out on the critically well received Thor: Love and Thunderhas stopped in the program Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw (goes EW) to explain that he hates his name and that he doesn’t like being called Chris at all.

Chris Pratt hates being called Chris and explains why

“What do they call you? Pratt?”they asked him in the aforementioned Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw. “Yes. Pratt. ZIP. You know, CP. ‘Hello, cop’. But no one calls me Chris. I went golfing the other day with my friend, Chad, my pastor, and he said, ‘No one calls you Chris? I’m going to call you Chris. It’s okay, Chris, you’re awake.‘” And I was kind of like, ‘It is not strange. It’s not my name. don’t call me chris“, pointed out the interpreter of Guardians of the galaxy, who shares a name with other chrises in Hollywood, like Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pineand that has given a lot of play on social networks and on American television programs.







The actor, who will put his voice to garfield in the new movie, he’s one of the big stars of Marvel, cinematographic home in which he shares a first name with his colleagues responsible for Captain America and Thor. This fact has led the best-paid actors of the Seventh Art to make crazy jokes in which they laugh at this causality.