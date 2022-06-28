Chris Pratt confesses that he hates being called Chris: “It’s not my name”

the controversial Chris Pratt He never tires of giving us headlines these days, on the occasion of the premiere of the miniseries the ending list on Amazon Prime Video and before the great box office data of Jurassic World: Dominion. The American actor has surprised confessing that he doesn’t like to be called Chris, since in his personal sphere everyone calls him in other ways.

“What do they call you? Pratt?”, they asked him in Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw before this confession. “Yes. Pratt. ZIP. You know, CP. ‘Hello, COP’. But no one calls me Chris. I went golfing the other day with my friend, Chad, my pastor, and he said, ‘Doesn’t anyone call you Chris? I’m going to call you Chris. Okay, Chris, you’re awake.” And I was like, ‘It is not strange. It’s not my name. don’t call me chris“.

The actor thus reneges on the Hollywood group of Chrises, among which we find Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth or Chris Pine, who together with Pratt have created funny confusions and jokes on social networks. And it is that the name of Chris is very common in the US Is this a tactic to escape the jokes of the public?

However, we are sorry to tell Chris(topher) Michael Pratt that it is already too late for people to start calling him by another stage name.

The actor also took advantage of these days to give us details about the new movie Super Mario Bros., confessing that he is very proud of the voice he has given to the Nintendo hero. “It’s an animated adventure with my voice. It’s not a live action movie, I’m not going to wear a plumber’s suit and run around.”





