Chris Hemsworth talks about the scene in ‘Thor’ in which he appears naked

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin – Getty Images

In case you didn’t already know, yes, Chris Hemsworth comes out naked in the new ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. Well, you can see his butt in full, oh, so half-naked. The film, which opens in Spain on July 8, celebrated its premiere in Hollywood a few days ago and the reviews from the accredited media were especially good. But what generated the most expectation in parallel, both on the red carpet and at the time he appeared on the screen, was Chris Hemsworth nude. As is well.

The desire was collective on the Internet, but how did the actor feel about this interest? In his own words, proud, but not for showing his ass itself. “Well, I showed it in ‘Rush’ years ago, but in a Marvel movie, on a very big screen… it would be a very very large pair of buttocks… It was 10 years of preparation, I mean, for it to come out that scene… My dream. The first time I played Thor, I took off my shirt and thought: ‘You know what’s going to sweeten this…’. Within a decade, everything will go down.” Come on, he loves having done this scene now, because his ‘little ass’ is still “up”. Oh.

Chris was accompanied by his wife Elsa Pataky to the premiere, as well as by all the ‘great actors’ that are part of the cast.

Photo credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez – Getty Images

In this new installment, Chris Hemsworth, who is once again Thor, is accompanied by Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor (much to the surprise of many fans), Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Matt Damon, Karen Gillan, Jaimie Alexander, Russel Crowe, and other superpower names in the industry.

Can’t wait for it to be released in Spain!