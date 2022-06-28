Chris Hemsworth takes stock of his marriage and his life in Australia

Chris Hemsworth He is one of the most recognized actors on the international scene, but if he is proud of something beyond his career, it is having formed the family that I had always dreamed of. the protagonist of Thor He lives with his wife, Elsa Pataky, and their three children very close to Byron Bay, New South Wales, and as time goes by he works more time in Australia because it is becoming more and more difficult for him to be separated from his family.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth with their children

“My goal was always to shoot in Australiapersonally, to be at home with my family, but also because of the awareness that I had about what was possible here when it comes to talent,” the actor told TheDaily Telegraph. Chris shot his latest film, the Netflix sci-fi drama spider-head, in Queensland. His production company Wild State Production managed to Thor 3 and Thor 4, and Extraction 1 and 2as well as spider-head and Interceptor They will be shot in Australia.

Hemsworth confesses himself full of joy at the moment he is going through at all levels. “Life is sweet. It’s great and I couldn’t be happier,” ensures. “If you had told me or asked me 10 years ago where I would like to be, this is the answer“Adds the 38-year-old Australian actor, who takes stock of his marriage to Elsa Pataky, with whom he has been married since December 2010, and has three children: a ten-year-old girl, India, and twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, both eight.

Elsa Pataky with her three children

The couple has been happily married for more than eleven years, and in 2015 they moved to live in Australia. Elsa has recently returned to the movies, in addition to Carmenthe film by Benjamin Millepied that he shot with Rossy de Palma, with Interceptor after a long time dedicated to her children. Chris is executive producer of Interceptor and it was he who encouraged her to return to work. “He told me how hard it must have been to put my career aside, in a way, to be with the kids.”. “He’s been so helpful in every way, just to get back to work and help me out because he knows how much I love him,” the actress revealed on DailyMail. And he added: “He’s my boss and he can be bossy, but it’s been a lot of fun”, he points out and never better said “Boss”, since the actor is not only a producer of this film but also world ambassador of the Boss perfume line.

It is not the first time that both work together since in his day Elsa Pataky had to participate in the filming of Thor replacing Natalie Portman in the filming of a final scene of the superhero movie. Precisely, this last shot was closed with a passionate kiss in the rain with Chris and there could not have been a better candidate to replace the award-winning actress. Without a doubt, the chemistry crossed the screen and the spectators were impressed with one of the most unforgettable images in the history of the Norse god.

