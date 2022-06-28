Chris Hemsworth: Chris Hemsworth wants to continue being Thor in the MCU | Film and Television

In a little less than a month we will be able to enjoy Thor: Love and Thunderthe next movie Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universeand with it the rumors about Chris Hemsworth saying goodbye to the role were getting stronger.

The rumors began when Hemsworth admitted that Marvel’s Love and Thunder “it may be your last”and as a result of the growing rumors, the actor has given more details about his intentions and his future within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Everything seems to indicate that we have Thor for a while, because during the recent premiere, he was asked if this would be his last time playing the character, and the actor limited himself to mentioning that: “Every time I play Thor, I say to myself, ‘This is the last time they let me do it.’ So I do not know”.

However, when pressed on whether he wants to return to the role, Chris cut it short by saying: “I love it, I love it. I’ll be back for more and more until someone kicks me off the stage.”.

In addition, he assured that as long as the fans allow him, he will continue to give life to the superhero: “My entire career has been based on playing this character and coming back again and again to play him with different directors and different casts has been an absolute joy. And, yes, we’ll see what the fans want, and I don’t know, I’m in for what’s nice and have a good time. That’s what this experience in the Marvel world has been for me, so go ahead.”.

For its part, Kevin Feigchief executive of Marvel Studios He confessed that he is aware of the affection that fans have for the character and that he is willing to continue adapting stories of the “God of Thunder” to future Marvel films.

“I know this: There are many, many other Thor stories in the comics that we talk about a lot. And as we watch Chris Hemsworth continue to grow and evolve as a great acting talent, I would be excited to see how this complex character continues to evolve.”.

These recent statements would be contradictions those made by the actor previously, in which he assured that this would be his farewell, however, it only remains to wait for the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder this next July 6 to decipher the future of the character.