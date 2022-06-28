Charli D’Amelio is allegedly dating Landon Barker, son of drummer Travis Barker

The 18-year-old TikTok star would be dating Landon Barker. Landon is one year older than her – she turns 19 next October – and is a budding musician and fashion designer.

“They are seeing each other, the story is still in its early stages“said a source who confirmed a People the new couple alert.

Charli D’Amelio (right) with sister Dixie D’Amelio – getty images

Something began to be suspected in mid-June, when Charli D’Amelio and sister Dixie D’Amelio attended the launch of the Landon Barker collection for BoohooMan. After the presentation, they were noticed as they walked away together.

“It was a great night for Landon – had told an insider in those days – It was important to him that Charli was involved. They have been careful not to show too many displays of affection in public with so many eyes around“.

A week ago, they posted almost simultaneously on Instagram their respective new tattoos made in the same Los Angeles studio. The next day, they left Dixie D’Amelio’s debut album party at the same time.

Landon is one of the children of Travis Barker, who married Kourtney Kardashian – getty images

Charli D’Amelio is the second most followed person on TikTok (she was recently overtaken by Khaby Lame, who is now in first place), while you may have seen Landon Barker in the reality show by the Kardashian clan.

His dad is Travis Barkerthe drummer of Blink 182 (but also a collaborator of Machine Gun Kelly and many others) who he married Kourtney Kardashian last May in Italy.

Charli D’Amelio attended Chase Hudsontiktoker and musician known by the name of Lil Huddyfor a handful of months between 2019 and 2020.

