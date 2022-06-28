Cesaro debuted in AEW Wrestling, after his surprise departure from WWE | Claudio Castagnoli | VIDEO | SPORTS

The remembered ‘Swiss Superman’ Cesaro from WWE, whose real name is Carlos Castagnoli, debuted in the All Elite Wrestling company at the AEW vs. NJPW Forbidden Door held at the United Center in Chicago.

YOU WILL BE INTERESTED: CODY RHODES WILL BE AWAY FROM THE RINGS FOR 9 MONTHS

A few months ago, Cesaro left WWE, by not reaching an agreement to renew his contract. For this reason, he was considered one of the surprises to face Zack Saber Jr.; however, the return of Kenny Omega or the arrival of Johnny Gargano was also speculated.

The crowd at the United Center went wild to see the former WWE figure go on stage, thus demonstrating that he is one of the most charismatic fighters and with the greatest recognition of the fans.

in this fight, Cesaro prevailed over Zack Saber Jr. c with a large Lariat and finish it off with a Powerbomb. Tremendous debut of the so-called ‘Swiss Superman’, who now uses his real name.

A new figure in All Elite Wrestling, Claudio Castagnoli, Cesaro.

HOW CESARO’S ARRIVAL TO AEW OCCURRED

The president of AEW and Ring of Honor, Tony Khan, spoke about Cesaro’s arrival at his company. “I was very interested; but the opportunity came at Forbidden Door. I didn’t know if it would be here or in Death Before Dishonor. I think it has been something very special for the people here”he stated.

MORE INFORMATION:

Ana Karina Méndez makes Peru happy: she won the gold medal on uneven bars at the Bolivarian Games