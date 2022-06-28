“Can’t pay at all”

Amber Heard has announced that will appeal the sentence of his defamation trial after last June 1 the popular jury ruled that had to compensate actor Johnny Depp with 15 million dollars (14 million euros) in compensatory and punitive damages.

After a meeting between the legal teams of Heard and Depp this Friday in a court in Fairfax, in the state of Virginia -in the east of the country-, and after a meeting with Judge Penney Azcarate, the actress has announced her intention to appeal the outcome of the trialas reported by the ‘Los Angeles Times’.

“As was said in the congressional hearings, you don’t ask for a pardon if you are innocent. And the appeal is not rejected if it is known that you are right,” a Heard spokesman detailed in statements collected by the aforementioned media.





The meeting has taken place just a few weeks after the controversial televised trial concluded on June 1. The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages.finally were reduced to just over 10 million within the Virginia legal limit, and 2 million to Heard.

According to the newspaper ‘Deadline Hollywood’, Azcarate told Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, that The actor will have to pay a bail of 8.35 million dollars and 6% annual interest for the appeal to proceed formally. Likewise, Bredehoft has detailed that Heard “cannot at all” pay the sentencewhich calls into question the affordability of a potential appeal.

Heard has continued to defend his case after the sentence of June 1. In her first post-trial interview on NBC’s ‘Dateline,’ the actress presented more evidence, including a folder with notes from your therapist which, according to her, would have helped tilt the court decision in your favoras collected by the DPA agency.

Heard has also detailed that “absolutely” will continue to hold his testimony in court until his “last day”.