Binance signs an exclusive partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo

Milan, June 23, 2022 – Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, today announces its exclusive, multi-year partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest football players ever. The collaboration foresees the launch by Binance of a global campaign with the aim of making the Web3 known to Ronaldo’s fans, bringing them closer to this world through NFTs.





For the duration of the agreement, Cristiano Ronaldo and Binance will create a series of NFT collections that will be offered for sale exclusively on Binance’s NFT platform. The first will be released later in the year and will feature designs made in collaboration with Ronaldo.





“Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best footballers in the world and has transcended the sport to become an icon in several sectors. Thanks to his authenticity, his talent and his charitable works, he has gathered around him one of the most loyal fanbases in always, “says Binance founder and CEO ‘CZ’ (Changpeng Zhao). And he continues: “We are thrilled to offer his fans exclusive opportunities to connect with him and thus possess a piece of sporting history”.





“The relationship with the fans is very important to me, so the idea of ​​offering unprecedented experiences and ways to access through this NFT platform is something I wanted to be a part of,” says Cristiano Ronaldo. “I know the fans will enjoy the collection as much as I do,” he concludes.





The Cristiano Ronaldo NFT collections will be available exclusively on Binance NFT at www.binance.com/en/nft/home.