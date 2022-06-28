Billie Eilish: “Enough with Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, abortion is more important”

Earlier this month, Billie Eilish released a new song titled TV which, apparently, referred to the recently completed libel trial of Johnny Depp And Amber Heard: The singer revealed that she was very depressed about the abortion sentence and that she couldn’t believe that people were so interested in the private lives of the two stars.

While the trial verdict was released, the Supreme Court was in the midst of a historic decision on the future of the precedent set by Roe v. Wade about the abortion, but it was Depp and Heard who dominated newspapers and TV networks at the time and Eilish wasn’t happy about it at all.

Of course, the singer doesn’t specifically mention Amber or Johnny in her song even though the lyrics imply that the song is about the libel trial: “The internet went crazy watching movie stars on trial / While they are overturning Roe v. Wade“.

During an NME interview, Billie Eilish said: “I was very depressed, I was losing the rights to my own body and then I went on the Internet and there were only people who expressed their opinion about the trial. Who the fuck cares? Women are losing the rights to their bodies, so why are we talking about celebrity divorce proceedings? Who cares? There are more important things. The internet bothers me sometimes… “