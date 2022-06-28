Ben Affleck’s son stars in an accident with a Lamborghini when he was only 10 years old | Present

They say that there are many spoiled VIP children who think they have the right to do whatever they want. And after what happened with the son of Ben Affleck, we might think that this is obviously so. And it is that Samuel, with only 10 years, has bundled it in the car dealership where her father had gone with Jennifer Lopez to rent a car.

While the couple was considering various options and looking carefully at various models, the actor’s son decided to get into a yellow Lamborghini Urus. A luxury car that costs to rent it 1400 euros a day and that, if you decide to buy it, you would have to pay 252,000 euros.

A luxury car that did not end in the best of ways when the little one put the reverse gear and crashed it with a white BMW that was right behind.

big scare

Realizing this, the boy immediately got out of the car to get closer to see the damage and we could see him scared and lamenting. When her father arrived at her side, she hugged him and she ended up arguing with the dealership employees while the singer remained calm.

Fortunately there was no damage to regret and everything was left in a scare, but it is clear that Affleck should keep a closer eye on his son capable of committing such mischief which, given the level of the cars, will have been a good outlay.

The cars were very close together It has prevented the Lamborghini from picking up a speed that would have complicated the accidentbut it is clear that you cannot lose sight of the children for a second.

The couple continued looking at cars and the boy continued to take a look at the models that most caught his attention. It is clear that his father was not angry with him after what happened.

What we don’t know is what he will have said Jennifer Garner seeing how his son became the cover of all the media with his prank.