Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son crashes Lamborghini in Los Angeles

East Weekend Actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who got engaged last April, went out for a walk and stopped at a luxury car rental dealer in the area of ​​Beverly Hills, in Los Angeles, California, when the youngest son of who gave life to Batman got on the side of the driver of a yellow Lamborghini SUVvalued at about 250 thousand dollarsto collide with a white BMW.

According to information from TMZthe incident – ​​which resulted when the little boy, a product of his relationship with Jennifer Garner, reversed for a few seconds– it did not happen to majors since the passenger side rear bumper made light contact with the front wheel of the BMW.

In the photographs you can see how both are going to assess the possible damage, the actor arguing with those in charge and finally hugging Samuel, all under the gaze and comfort of JLo. A rep for Ben said:there was no damage and everyone is fine”, in addition to the fact that the workers of 777 Exotics assured that the other car was parked very close.

Also, a close friend of the actor told People his regret. “You could tell that Ben I was very sorry that I let Sam sit in the driver’s seat.. He seemed upset about it,” he said.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s mansion

It was recently reported that the couple bought a 29,000 square foot mansion for $60 million. The property, which belonged to James Packer and Danny DeVitohas various amenities such as a bar, pool table, private movie theater, beauty salon and a large wine cellar.

Designed with marble in some of its parts it combines a outer area with the innerwhich has a large kitchen with two islands, a grand piano and a pool with fountains and Jacuzzi.