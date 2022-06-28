Bella and Gigi Hadid, unrecognizable with the Marc Jacobs beauty look

Bella and Gigi Hadid, unrecognizable in a new hairstyle for Marc Jacobs

In the New York Public Librarywhere Carrie Bradshaw and Mr. Big were supposed to get married in the 2000s movie Sex and the city, the sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid they walked the runway last night, for Marc Jacobs’ autumn-winter 2022-23 collection. The supermodels, however, did not walk the catwalk with their usual long and bright hair but with an unexpected punk head, fake shaved on the sides and with very long off-brunette brown extensions. A bold look that will surely be talked about (fans of Bella and Gigi have not missed an opportunity to ask themselves on social networks if the models had really been shaved for work), combined with bleached eyebrows as they are in fashion now, rounded micro fringes from the cut bowl reminiscent of the eighties of the TV series Stranger Thingsand a minimal make-up but with futuristic flashes, which in some way recalls the one sported by Zendaya in the film of Dunes. All matched by the real stars of the show, that is hyper voluminous dresses in pop or silver colors, puffy oversized jackets, long gloves, crystal bralette bras and dizzying platform boots.

Twitter content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

“A perfect combination of the ability to achieve completely shaved hair, for Gigi and Bella Hadid, and a make-up that completed the job. It was all surreal, ”the make-up artist wrote on Instagram Noël Jacoboni, belonging to the team of the cheat guru Diane Kendal who worked on this aline-chic look together with the hair stylist Duffy.