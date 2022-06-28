Becky Lynch qualifies for the ladder match at WWE Money in the Bank 2022

During broadcasts of Monday Night RAW via USA Network, the fighter Becky Lynch qualified for the women’s ladder match at Money in the Bank 2022the next WWE Premium Live Event.

This week’s episode in Laredo, Texas was headlined by a multi-female elimination match to determine the final spot in the PLE. In the closing moments of this match, Becky Lynch delivered a Man-Handle Slam on Doudrop for the victory. “Big Time Becks” joins Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Shotzi in the ladder match that will choose the next “Ms. Money in the Bank”. The winner will get a contract that she can redeem for a title fight at any time and place during a period of one year.



WWE Money in the Bank 2022 will take place on Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Fans will be able to witness this event live from the stands, or through WWE Network (Peacock in the United States). Below is the updated billboard for the show to date.



Billboard WWE Money in the Bank 2022



Ladder match for the men’s Money in the Bank

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. omos vs. Sami Zayn, Riddle vs. fighter to be announced.



Ladder match for women’s Money in the Bank

Lacey Evans vs. Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Rachel Rodriguez vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. becky lynch



RAW Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Carmella



SmackDown Women’s Championship

Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalie



Stipulation to be confirmed for the WWE Unified Tag Team Championships

The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) (c) vs. Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)



WWE United States Championship

Theory (c) vs. bobby lashley

