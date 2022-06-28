Baz Luhrmann’s film Australia will have a new cut that will transform it into a six-part limited series

the epic drama Australia, released in 2008, will have a new life. The film directed by Baz Luhrmann, and starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman, will be made into a six-episode television series.

The new initiative will be launched under the name Faraway Downs by streaming Hulu, being presented in Latin America through Star +.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that this will be a new version that will not only include a lot of additional material that was filmed for the film, but also a new ending and even a new musical work.

“I originally set out to take the notion of a Gone With the Wind-esque sweeping epic and turn it on its head: a way of using romance and epic drama to shine a light on the roles of First Nations people and the painful scar. in the Australian history of the ‘Stolen Generations’”, explained the director in a statement.

“Although Australia, the film, has a life of its own, there was another telling of this story; One with different layers, nuances and even alternative plot twists that an episodic format has allowed us to explore. Drawn from the same material, Faraway Downs is a new twist on Australia for the public to discover,” added Luhrmann.

Keep in mind that one of the characters in the film is called Nullah, an indigenous boy who is found by Nicole Kidman’s character, who inherits a large area called the Faraway Downs from her husband. Nullah’s story relates to the event known as “Stolen Generations”, in which thousands of Aboriginal children were separated from their families and forcibly integrated into European society by the state.

Australia had a budget of $130 million and was met with a mixed reception from critics. Around the world it grossed nearly $210 million dollars and was nominated for Oscars for her costume work.