Barcelona, ​​at the expense of Dembelé; the french wants to renew

Barcelona thought they had the Dembélé case closed, practically ruling out its continuity… Until this Monday, unexpectedly, they held a meeting in which the club’s director of football, Mateu Alemany, was surprised by the proposal from the agent of the French soccer player, Moussa Sissoko, assuring the desire to renew his contract, which officially ends next Thursday.

The Barça, could know ESPN Sports from the entity’s sources, he stood firm on the last offer that he sent to the representative months ago and that, according to information from RAC1, would consist of a fixed salary of six million euros net per season, to which he could add some variables of 1.5 million euros (this last concept being the only one that could have improved minimally). In this proposal there would be no renewal premium, a circumstance that would stop the agreement for the time being.



Considering the signing of Raphinha to be very difficult due to the high claims of Leeds United despite the mediation of Deco and once the option of Di María has been ruled out, who would be one step away from closing his incorporation to Juventus, according to several reports from Italian media, with a salary of seven million euros net that Barça was not willing to offer him.

In this way, and despite the difficult relationship between the player’s representative and Barça, the renewal of Dembélé is no longer totally ruled out at the Camp Nou, both due to direct pressure from Xavi Hernández, who continues to believe in his potential, and by the wish of the footballer, who keeps other options open but keeps the Barça club in first place.