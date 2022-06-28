Barbie: New images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on roller skates | Films

Irais M.

Photos from the film show the Barbie and Ken performers on set.

The photos of the filming of Barbie they have become the food of the internet. This week they were revealed new images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the set of the film, where they appear on roller skates and with a look which is apparently inspired by dolls from 1993.

These new photos of Robbie (Barbie) and Gosling (Ken) They were captured in Venice Beach, California, and continue with the same color palette in the classic pink of the wrist, plus elbow pads and anklets in neon tones. In some images that were leaked before it also appears Margot on roller skates but together with the characters of America Ferrera and Ariana Greenblatt, with the look bell-bottom jeans that we had already seen.

The new images of Barbie, whose outfits Inspired by Hot Skatin’ Barbie and Ken, they have sparked nostalgic reactions due to the actors’ clothing and netizens’ childhood memories.

So far everything indicates that the doll movie could be a time travel from the 60s, as we saw in the first photo of Margot Robbie. Of course, most of the memes were generated after the revelation of the look Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Barbie is directed by Greta Gerwig (Little Women), the screenplay is by Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story) and has also had locations in Leavesden, UK. It is expected to be released in July 2023.