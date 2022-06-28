Atari, the pioneer company in the early days of the video game industry, turns 50

Atari, the American company that was one of the first pioneers in the video game industry, I turned 50 years old yesterday, June 27 (via VGC). Although the current owner of the Atari brand has only been so since 2001, the original company was founded on June 27, 1972 by Nolan Bushnell and Ted Dabney, two computer engineers who launched Computer Space, the first commercial video game in 1971. the history.

Bushnell and Dabney in 1972 hired design engineer Allan Alcorn, who was the lead designer for pong, which is considered the first commercially successful video game. Atari was responsible for the Atari VCS – later known as the Atari 2600 – a home video game system that brought fun to many homes for the first time. As you well know, the success of VCS was so overwhelming that the market was saturated with titles of very doubtful quality like the famous ET the Extra-Terrestrialthe game that took advantage of the pull of Steven Spielberg’s film with a disastrous result, both in terms of quality and sales.

The Crash of 1983 greatly hurt Atari’s popularity.

Atari was one of the biggest affected by the Video Game Crisis of 1983, an event that bankrupted several American companies trying to gain a foothold and settle in the video game market. Although the video game industry in North America ended up recovering from said crisis, Atari never again achieved the same level of success and popularity; Systems like the Atari 5200, Atari 7800, Atary Lynx or Atari Jaguar had a rather modest reception.

The company has been acquired numerous times over the years; in 2001, Infogrames announced that it intended to “reinvent” the Atari brand and in 2009 changed its name to Atari SA. Last year a new brand console was launched that was baptized as Atari VCS and that, in general, failed to fan the flame of the company’s fans. atari pretend celebrate its 50th anniversary by selling GSTs – a cross between NFTs and button boxes – and recently acquired the popular video game database website known as MobyGames for $1.5 million for “future strategic investments.”