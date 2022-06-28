“As if for the first time”: She usually wakes up with no memory, but her loving boyfriend always reminds her who she is

This time fiction became reality. Just like in the romantic comedy “Like it was the first time“, starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymorea 29 year old english woman wake up from time to time without memory for four years, so her fiancé, in a true act of love, must remind her who they are.

In 2018, Chloé Barnard was in a bar Leicestershire with her boyfriend james cavill. The young woman went to the bathroom and when she came back I didn’t recognize anyonenor her own fiancé, because he said he was 16. In fact, she thought that she was a friend of her father and that he had left her with him, so accused him of being a pedophilebut still calmed her down and asked her to get in the car.

“He asked me if I knew who he was and I told him no, so he told me he was my partner, so I told him no and that I had a partner – because I thought he was with my ex – so he got out of the car and I locked myself inside while I called my mother (…) My mother explained to me that he was my partner and then he came looking for me, “the girl told the British newspaper Mirror.

James has learned how to calm his fiancée when she wakes up with no memory. Photo: Instagram barnardchloe

On another occasion, the young woman – who is a waitress and driver of heavy trucks – was in one of these vehicles with her boyfriend and when she woke up she was 16 years old, so she thought James was kidnapping her. She asked him who she was and he told her that she was her fiancé, besides that she had to call the girl’s mother and she told her the same thing and asked her to be calm.

James doesn’t lose his cool when she wakes up with no memory.

Chloe told the local media that she asked James to stop at a gas station to go to the bathroom and then there tried to get attention of the station workers, but later he no longer wanted them to they will talk to the police because he remembered what his mother had told him: “that he was fine”, then he went back to the truck, fell asleep and when he woke up everything was back to normal.

Other times she has woken up to find herself a six-year-old girl. Many more, she returns from the dream of her as a teenager and she has even tried to call the police to accuse James of stealing her or she has hurt him, but over the years she hasu loving fiancé has learned to deal with episodes that his girlfriend has from time to time.

The first thing he does is calm her down, no matter how aggressive she may be – that depends on how old she is when she wakes up. Later, she tells him that everything is fine, that she knows her parents and then they call them on the phone to explain to Chloe that James is her fiancé and that she should not be afraid. Once the girl calms down, she goes back to sleep and usually wakes up as if nothing had happened.

Everything seems to indicate that his amnesia is the result of a stroke he had 10 years ago. Photo: Instagram barnardchloe

Unlike the 2004 Adam Sandler and Drew Barrimore film, where the protagonist Lucy loses her memory every day following a car accident and wakes up on a specific day, Chloe Barbard usually has these episodes of amnesia every two monthsespecially if she has slept little or is very stressedbut recovering from them takes up to a week.

The 29-year-old explained that specialists told her that this type of memory loss only happens about twice in a person’s life, but for some reason it happens to her every two months; The origin of this amnesia that she suffers is not known for sure, but everything seems to indicate that it derives from a stroke you suffered 10 years ago.

“James handles it very well, but it worries him. I can’t imagine having to take care of someone who is going through that (…) The more I sleep, the more it calms me down. They say that stress is a factor. They are not sure if there is a connection to my stroke, but if so, it took six years for it to start happening,” Chloe added.

