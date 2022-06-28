Artists banned in other countries: from Justin Bieber to Lady Gaga

This afternoon Juanma Romero and the program’s team has begun to investigate which countries have banned certain musical artists and have discovered that the list is more extensive than we might believe at first glance.

In most cases it is because we are talking about countries that are governed by strict moral standards linked, almost always, to religious and political ideas. Dand that is why certain artists are not well seen.

Singers banned in China, UK and Russia

In China, for example, Justin BieberJay Y Miley Cyrus cannot enter the country as they are considered bad influences for young. In the United Kingdom, Chris Brown he can’t do it either after the brutal beating he gave to Rihanna in 2009.

the rapper Snoop Dogg nor can he do so due to an incident at Heathrow airport. And the list goes on, because Selena Gomez is not well seen in Russia, above all, for its support for the group queer.

Singers banned in Malaysia, Abu Dhabi, Japan and Indonesia

The Malaysian authorities also canceled the concerts of Beyonce because of his clothing, while Rihanna was canceled in Abu Dhabi, after photos were taken in front of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

In Japan, Paris Hilton She was detained at Narita airport. In Indonesia she has been Lady Gaga who cannot enter the country.