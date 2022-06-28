Ariana DeBose is invited to join the Film Academy | Cinema

Recent Oscar winners Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur and Billie Eilish are among the 397 people who have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

DeBose, whose father is Puerto Rican, receives this invitation after winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Anita in West Side StoryDirected by Steven Spielberg.

The organization that organizes the Oscars said Tuesday that 44% of the class of 2022 identify as women, 50% come from outside the United States and 37% are from underrepresented racial and ethnic communities. If the guests accept, like the majority, they will have the right to vote in the 95th edition of the Academy Awards.

Guest actors this year include Anya Taylor-Joy, Jessie Buckley, Gaby Hoffman, the co-stars of Belfast Jamie Dornan and Caitríona Balfe, as well as Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee, both of The Power of the Dog. There is also an important international presence, with invitations for the Iranian Amir Jadidi (To Hero), the Norwegian Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World), Frenchman Vincent Lindon (Titan), Nigerian Funke Akindele (Jenifa) and the Japanese Hidetoshi Nishijima (Drive My Car).

Directors on the list include Andrew Ahn (Fire Island), Reinaldo Marcus Green (king richard), Mary Lambert (Pet Sematary II), Amy Seimetz (She Dies Tomorrow) and Isabel Sandoval (French Language).

Several people, such as the director of fleeJonas Poher Rasmussen, the writer and director of Drive My CarRyusuke Hamaguchi, and the writer-director of CODASian Heder, were invited in several branches, but they must choose one when accepting.

On the musical side, Eilish’s brother Finneas O’Connell was also invited, along with Dan Romer (Luca) and Nathan Johnson (Knives Out). And in the writing branch Jeremy O. Harris (Zola), Adele Lim (Crazy Rich Asians), Alex Ross Perry (Listen Up Phillip), Jon Spaiths (dunes) and Craig Mazin (The Hangover Part II).

Each year, the academy invites a new crop of entertainment professionals to join the organization. Although an Oscar nomination is not a requirement, it is often a starting point. The guest class of 2022, for example, includes 71 Oscar nominees and 15 winners.

The academy has been placing special emphasis on diversifying its ranks for years. If everyone accepts from this year’s class, 34% of the academy would be women, 19% from an underrepresented community, and 23% from outside the United States.

The 95th Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on March 12, 2023.