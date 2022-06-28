Are Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder married? This was said by the actor – El Sol de Puebla

we have seen them in several movies togetherThey even have one of the longest friends in Hollywood, however, few people will know that Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder are married since 1992 just as you read it! The interpreters, supposedly They have been united in marriage for 30 years.or at least that is the rumor that has been going around for a long time,why did the news come out? Coming up next, we tell you.

Last November, the famous protagonist of the John Wick saga surprised everyone by joke in interview with “Esquire” magazine, about his possible legal marriage with the actress for three decades now and, if true, would make them the surprise hollywood marriage and in one of his longest-lived partners.

According to Reeves himself, it all came about because years ago, in the film set of “Bram Stoker’s Dracula”which was directed by Francis Ford Coppolain a scene both were married by royal priests on valentine’s day.

as part of the filmthe couple played lovers who eventually got married in a ceremony led by a royal priestwhich is why Keanu jokes that “technically” he is married to the actress from Stranger Things, also in real life.

WINONA RYDER AND FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA HAVE ALSO SECURED IT

And it is that, for the 1992 film “Bram Stoker’s Dracula”, the director Francis Ford Coppola directed the couple in a wedding scene that Winona Ryder has long claimed that it really happened and linked them legally: “In fact, we got married in Dracula. No, I swear to God, I think we’re married in real life.l,” the ex-partner of Johnny Depp told Entertainment Weekly in 2018.

“In that scene Francis (Ford Coppola) used a real romanian priest. We shot the master scene and he did it all. So I think we are married”, the Stranger Things star continued.

For his part, a few years ago Coppola -the director of the film- also supported his comments and spoke of this curious moment with “The Guardian”: “This is quite authentic and I think very beautifulbecause we really did the ceremony and we had the priest doing the ceremony,” he said, adding that, “in a sense, when we finished, we found out that Keanu and Winona are really married as a result of this scene and this ceremony”, he pointed out.

Finally, thanks to these statements by Winona and Francis Ford Coppola, it is like Keanu Reeves, he assured that yes they are united in marriage: “We did a full shot of a ceremony with real priests. Winona says yes, director Francis Ford Coppola says yes, so I guess we’re married in God’s eyes”, assured the actor with the magazine.