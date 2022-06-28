An AI learned to play Minecraft, and it’s pretty good

Photo : Leon Neal ( Getty Images )

Chess, Go and now, Minecraft. Artificial intelligence models have added a new victory to their list of murders of games.

Using a combination of videos from Minecraft unlabeled and a small dataset of those tagged by contractors, the artificial intelligence company OpenAI was able to train a neural network to play Minecraft competently, a milestone for the technology, which had previously struggled to crack the simple game but with its pitfalls. OpenAI engineers revealed their experiment in a research work and in one blog post later this week.

The OpenAI model was able to go beyond basic crafting and survival, and actually perform many of the same complex tasks that a human gamer would do. Minecraft. In her blog post, OpenAI shows a model video of her swimming, hunting, and cooking animals. She even successfully discovered the technique of “pillar jump” of the game. More recently, Deepmind was able to train with success its MuZero AI to play Atari games.

Previous AI models have relied on various forms of reinforcement learning in the past to beat classic games like chess and Go. Minecrafton the other hand, while intuitive enough for young children to master, presents a challenge for AI systems due to its open world and open structure.

While there is a seemingly endless supply of videos floating around the internet about the game of Minecraft, they only tell part of the story of how to learn to play, at least when training an AI. According to OpenAI, the untagged video data burst excels at demonstrating “what” to do, but it does not provide the exact keystrokes or mouse moments that are necessary for an AI to understand “how” to play.

Engineers solved this “how” problem by creating a semi-supervised imitation learning method they call “Video PreTraining” or VPT. Basically, OpenAI collected a new, smaller dataset from the contractors that included not only the game of Minecraft, but also examples of keystrokes and other actions recorded by contractors. OpenAI then created another model that uses the contractors’ videos to predict what action will come next at each step in a Minecraft video. Armed with basic knowledge, their AI was able to successfully understand larger data sets of videos from Minecraft on-line. Instead of just dumping a torrent of data into your AI, the engineers took the time to teach you the fundamentals of basic input first.

“For many tasks, our models exhibit human-level performance, and we are the first to report computing agents that can make diamond tools, which can take competent humans more than 20 minutes (24,000 environmental actions) of gameplay to accomplish.” , OpenAI wrote in his research work detailing the results.

All that training and contractor assistance reportedly resulted in a price tag of around $160,000. Most of that cash according to ZDNet, went to pay contractors who collectively amassed around 4,500 hours of gameplay. Contractors were paid $20 per hour.

You can check out some footage of the AI ​​chopping wood, managing its inventory, and going through caves below.

If seeing an AI that’s essentially worth a few surgeons’ annual salary playing an 11-year-old indie game doesn’t sound all that impressive, it’s worth taking a step back and seeing how far the technology has come. Just three years ago, teams of technologists competing in the MineRL competition were tasked with a single seemingly simple goal: to create an AI that could successfully mine a diamond in Minecraft. Reportedly 660 contestants they tried complete this challenge, and all failed. The OpenAI model can now make diamond tools.

OpenAI isn’t the only tech company turning to Minecraft for your AI experiments. Last month, during its Build conference, Microsoft revealed a new AI “agent” Minecraft that operates within the game. Users who interact with Microsoft Minecraft agents can type commands that are then automatically generated using the game software’s API. In practice, points out Wired, that means users can type a phrase like “come here” and the bot Minecraft will automatically translate it to code Minecraft, which will make the bot move forward. In addition to simply walking, the agent of Minecraft from Microsoft can also complete more complex tasks, such as retrieving items in the game world and combining them to create something. And look, I can probably do it better and faster than this writer, who is several years away from his last writing session. Minecraft.