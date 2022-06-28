American celebrities against the ban on abortion

Access to abortion, approved since 1973 with the ruling known as Roe v. Wade, it is no longer a safe law in the United States. With the overturning of the Roe v. Wadethe Supreme Court has in fact given to each state the possibility to decide independently how to manage and regulate the termination of pregnancy, denying a right that had been in force for almost half a century.

Influential American characters like the Obamathe current president Joe Biden and actors, musicians and comedians like Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day have risen against a dark and conservative reversal that endangers not only the rights of a country already crippled by the right to possess weapons, but the health safety of women who, in this way, already in nine American states, could grow in number these days, they no longer have access to adequate health procedures for termination of pregnancy.

The American reality seems turned upside down. While minors can enter schools armed by committing massacres, a woman to have an abortion is in many states forced to travel to go where the practice is still legal: a difficult, if not impossible, right to apply for the poorest sections of the population. population.

My thoughts on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/9ALSbapHDY – Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) June 24, 2022

As reported by the CNNPresident Joe Biden himself, displeased by the overturning ruling, commented: “The Supreme Court has made some terrible decisions,” and promised further investigation by his administration into the practices of the different states.

The most significant intervention so far has taken place by the former first lady and opinion leader Michelle Obama, who wrote an open letter posted on Twitter, commenting on the Supreme Court’s decision. The letter begins: “Today I am heartbroken. I am heartbroken for the people of this country who have just lost the fundamental right to make informed decisions about their bodies. “

With Michelle, also the former president Barack Obama spoke on Twitter, calling on citizens to take action and join local and volunteer groups who are protesting the Supreme Court decision. The anti-discrimination policy Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also shared advice for women in her stories, to be used from now on.

Across the country, states have already passed bills restricting choice. If you’re looking for ways to respond, @PPFA, @USOWomenand many other groups have been sounding the alarm on this issue for years — and will continue to be on the front lines of this fight. pic.twitter.com/PpXBEcbL2S – Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 24, 2022

The Obamas have always had a great harmony with the whole world of art and entertainment, who joined them in the protest against the overturning of the Roe v. Wade.

Especially in music, artists do not resort to half terms. As reported CNN Entertainmentthe Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong, during a concert that is part of the band’s London tour, he said: “Fanc – America. I renounce my citizenship. Fanc — and I’m moving here ”.

Let’s be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay- THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER FUCKING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO FUCK RIGHT OFF. We good? – P! Nk (@Pink) June 25, 2022

Billie Joe Armstrong, in the festival season, he is not the only one to have exhibited himself during the lives. During the Glastonbury Festival in England, various artists including Billie Eilish, Phoebe Bridgers, Kendrick Lamar and Olivia Rodrigo commented on the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Olivia Rodrigo she told the audience that she was “devastated and terrified”, and that “many girls and women will die from this”. The artist called Lily Allen on stage, and with her he sang the famous Fu— Youdedicating it to the five Supreme Court judges who voted to overturn the sentence that protected abortion.

Taylor Swift reissued the letter from Michelle Obama on Twitter, saying that “we have been stripped” of the rights we have fought for for years. On social media, Finneas and Pink also declared themselves shocked, with the latter saying “don’t listen to my music anymore” to those who do not defend the rights of women and gays or are racist.

The actors join the musicians in the protest on social networks against the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Among those who made themselves heard on social media Mark Ruffalo, Jessica Biel, Mandy Moore, Jamie Lee Curtis, Patricia Arquette and Sophie Turner. Evan Rachel Wood, activist against domestic violenceexposed herself in her Instagram stories, telling of having an abortion at 22.

Adults, join your kids and the youth in the streets. They can’t do this alone, and it’s not fair to expect them to. #BansOffOurBodies #AbortionIsHealthcare #AbortionRightsAreHumanRights #AbortionRights pic.twitter.com/dNAi49UgOl – Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 25, 2022

Models Kaia Gerber, Hailey Bieber and Cole Sprouse also expressed terror and dismay at the Supreme Court decision. Comedian Amy Schumer joined the protest on social media, and colleague Chelsea Handler, during the TV broadcast of Jimmy Kimmel, he made a monologue where with cutting irony he described the current situation in the United States, with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, without fear of exposing himself personally in this battle for rights:

“And anyway, I speak from experience of all this as a person who has had three miscarriages in high school. And if that sounds too extreme to you, let’s just pretend I’ve only had two. Because this is the point: this planet is a much safer place without me polluting it with my children ”.

* Cover photo from Instagram by Olivia Rodrigo