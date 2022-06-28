Amber Heard must pay 10.3 million dollars to Johnny Depp, judge formalizes compensation

The judge in charge of the trial for defamation of Johnny Depp against Amber Heard made Depp’s multimillion-dollar jury award official on Friday with an order for Heard to pay $10.35 million for defaming the actor’s reputation by portraying himself as a public figure representing domestic abuse in an op-ed he published. in 2018.

Judge Penney Azcarate entered the order after a brief hearing in Fairfax County Circuit Court. She also ordered Depp to pay Heard $2 million, the amount the jury awarded in his defamation countersuit filed over statements by one of Depp’s lawyers.

The order was a formality after the jury announced its verdict on June 1, largely backing Depp after an explicit trial in which the couple revealed sordid details of their short-lived marriage in statements that were televised and closely watched on TV. social networks.

Depp sued Heard for the opinion piece published in December 2018 in the newspaper Washington Post, in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” The jury returned a verdict in Depp’s favor on three counts of defamation related to specific claims in the article.

The jury determined that Depp should receive $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, but the judge reduced the amount of punitive damages to $350,000, since that is the state limit.

Heard has said he plans to appeal the verdict.

During Friday’s hearing, the judge said that if Heard appeals, she will have to post the $10.35 million bond while the appeal is resolved, a common practice. The judge’s order states that both parties are subject to 6% interest per year.

