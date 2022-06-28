Amber Heard: earnings from her movies are not enough to pay Johnny Depp

Hollywood actress Amber Heardnot only lost the trial with his ex-partner Johnny Deepbut also the sentence dictates that he owes a significant amount of money (more than 10 million dollars), which at the moment he could not pay due to his financial difficulties.

Heard has already commented that he does not have the financial strength to pay the amount he owes to Deep, after the sentence in which both were forced to pay another a large sum of money by libels in which both incurred regarding the oteo, but Heard was more harmed by being the one who received the highest punishment than not even with all the wages of his latest films could cover.

According to an estimate disclosed by different mediathe actress would not have that amount not even adding her income between the 2013 and 2019for salaries for his performances in movies or as the image of recognized brands in which he participates as a model.

Exploring ways to raise money

According to the information provided, Amber It is not enough to cover those ten million dollars and now he is thinking about what to do to be able to collect the money he owes, a situation that his lawyer made known, Elaine Bredehoftwho assured that his client is bankrupt.

For now, the solution that the actress is envisioning is to make a book, telling her life story in the first person, which would give her the possibility of being able to collect dollars to pay her account and then to Deep.

It should be noted that in the lawsuit filed against Johnny Deepthe payment he claimed was for 100 million dollars, meanwhile, Pirates of the Caribbean actorasked for 50 million, if the sentence had had those amounts, the situation would be even more complicated for her, to be able to collect 50 million dollars.

Heard will first have to pay Depp the money to be able to appeal the verdict, something he said he would do from the day his court loss was announced. Fairfax in Virginia.

The actress cannot appeal the jury’s decision if she first does not pay the money that she has to pay Deep, If you don’t, you will face serious consequences.

